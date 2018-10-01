Adrian Wells.jpg
Buy Now

HICKORY — A Hickory man is in custody after an investigation into a shooting in Hickory last week. 

Adrian Jamar Wells, 30, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is being held in the Catawba County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

On Sept. 27, the Hickory Police Department responded to Eighth Avenue Drive SE to find Donnie Arnell Morgan, 28, with a gunshot wound to the back, according to a press release.

Morgan was initially taken to Frye Regional Medical and later to Baptist Hospital for additional treatment.

A warrant was issued for Wells’ arrest on Sept. 28.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you