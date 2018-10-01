HICKORY — A Hickory man is in custody after an investigation into a shooting in Hickory last week.
Adrian Jamar Wells, 30, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is being held in the Catawba County Jail under a $100,000 bond.
On Sept. 27, the Hickory Police Department responded to Eighth Avenue Drive SE to find Donnie Arnell Morgan, 28, with a gunshot wound to the back, according to a press release.
Morgan was initially taken to Frye Regional Medical and later to Baptist Hospital for additional treatment.
A warrant was issued for Wells’ arrest on Sept. 28.