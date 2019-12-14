Left to right, Affinity Living Group’s Analisa Bragg, Director of Compensation and Benefits, Amber Marlowe, Human Resources Business Partner, and Tom Stahlschmidt, Chief Revenue Officer, work to fill boxes of goodies to be sent to U.S. soldiers this holiday season, as part of the “Shoe Boxes for Soldiers” program. ALG employees filled more than 200 boxes at the company’s Hickory headquarters on Monday.
