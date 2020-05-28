Sheriffs Office warns residents of phone scam

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam making its rounds in Catawba County.
Callers are pretending to be Social Security agents, Catawba County Sheriff’s deputies, and sometimes Sheriff Don Brown himself, according to a press release.
The tactics that are being used include informing people that their Social Security numbers have been compromised or that they are being investigated for money laundering. Callers are providing fake numbers for badges, cases and warrants, and request a withdrawal or transfer of money, according to the release.
Catawba County Sheriff’s investigators are working to identify these scammers.
Anyone having questions or concerns about the legitimacy of a phone call they receive where people are claiming to be law enforcement or government officials is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-5241.
