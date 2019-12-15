This is a story about keeping one’s eye on the prize for as long as it takes to win it.
Carmen Pope Brown has wanted to be an attorney since she was 8 years old. A lot of challenges worked to stifle her goal, but she persevered, and at age 46, she’s got her own office, a budding practice, and a warm and welcoming way about her that’s sure to put clients at ease.
Though it took her longer than many to become an officer of the court, the intervening years worked in her favor, providing two things many lawyers don’t possess until years into their profession: experience and wisdom.
Carmen is the daughter of Jean Gay and the late Larry Pope. Thirty-eight years ago, theirs was a heated divorce and custody battle, so much so that the process instilled in Carmen a desire to someday become the sort of attorney that her parents’ lawyers were not — at least not in the eyes of a little girl who didn’t like being told she couldn’t see her dad anytime she wanted. She didn’t perceive attorneys as kind, caring or helpful.
That opinion continued when Carmen’s older brother, suffering from drug addiction, was in and out of rehab and jail. “I saw how some attorneys cared and some didn’t,” said Carmen, who wanted it on the record that her brother “got it together, was saved and sober” before dying in a 2007 motorcycle accident caused by the driver of the car that hit him.
“Everyone messes up at some point in their lives,” said Carmen. “We all deserve a chance to make it right.” Her plan was to become a lawyer who’d not only help people deal with legal matters but steer them in the right direction “so they’re not on that reoccurring wheel, and they see the possibility of a better, brighter future,” she stated.
Talking about her 8-year-old self again, Carmen said that after the divorce life became even more distressing when her dad began losing his vision. He’d been a well-respected police officer, something that had made another challenge a bit more bearable: Carmen was part of a multiracial family, a situation not common in the early 1970s. But because of her father’s standing in the community, folks weren’t quite so quick to judge.
When she was almost old enough to apply to college, circumstances moved Carmen’s life goal to the back burner. Motherhood and marriage came along much sooner than expected. Then divorce and raising two sons as a single parent while working full time. The desire for an undergraduate education followed by law school still simmered, but it continued to do so on that rear element.
Carmen’s first job, interestingly enough, was working as a research assistant for the Orelena Hawks Puckett Institute in Morganton, a not-for-profit organization that works to find ways to promote healthy family relationships.
Then she became a paralegal for the law office of Respess & Jud in Lenoir. Among her duties was working on family law cases.
When Carmen went to work for Cody Law Firm in Hickory, family law as well as criminal superior cases and serving as office manager were among her responsibilities.
In the meantime, Carmen managed to work on the education she’d long hoped to acquire. In May 2009, she graduated from Gardner-Webb University with a Bachelor of Science in Human Services. The school’s website suggests, among other things, that this major empowers “you to advocate for people and their needs.”
Carmen was getting closer but there was still law school to attend.
She put some 14 years of legal knowledge into her bag of know-how for safekeeping and took a job in 2011 at CommScope as a corporate paralegal, a position that offered her all sorts of new law-related experiences, such as dealing with intellectual property, patents, billing, and budgeting.
A couple of years lapsed, Carmen’s boys grew older and no longer participated in sports (she’d vowed never to miss their games), and Carmen found herself with the time she needed “to do what my heart desires,” she explained. She was going to pursue that law degree once and for all. She applied to and was accepted by Charlotte School of Law.
Not long afterward, a stumbling block appeared in her path. Carmen managed to bypass it using sheer determination. The school came under intense criticism and faced numerous challenges, ultimately closing. But not before Carmen graduated. In fact, she was a member of the school’s last graduating class, May 2017. Had she not doubled her course load to graduate in 2½ years instead of four, she’d have been among the unfortunate who had to find other law schools at which to finish.
“It was God’s way to make sure I got out of there,” Carmen commented. Truly a feat since during that time she also tended to her dad until his death.
The final hurdle: the bar exam. Here’s where all the world’s forces worked to deter the newly minted Juris Doctor from ever hanging out her shingle. First off, studying for the bar was particularly tricky. Besides working full time and being mom to her boys, she had no place to turn for help. Usually, law school graduates have their schools to go to for assistance when preparing for the exam. Carmen’s school no longer existed.
It took her three attempts to pass the test, which consisted of multiple-choice and essay questions. Each time, she missed by only one or two points. “I was devastated,” she admitted, saying she was a perfectionist who feared failure above all else. She began to question herself. Friends in the legal field spurred her on.
“I had numerous attorneys read my essays because I thought I was missing something,” said Carmen. “They said I’d nailed them, had covered everything I needed to cover, that I was spot on the law in analysis.”
“The bar even published one of my essays that was part of an exam I didn’t pass,” said Carmen incredulously.
Then the scoring of North Carolina’s bar exam changed. It went from being graded rather subjectively to following the rules of the Uniform Bar Examination, which meant reviewers had to abide by grading guidelines. Carmen passed the bar in February 2019. “I beat all the scores for all UBE states,” she proudly pointed out. Currently, approximately 35 U.S. jurisdictions employ the UBE, which means a person who passes it can secure a license and practice law in any of the states and U.S.- controlled areas that use the UBE.
On Aug. 19 2019, Carmen opened the doors of her Hickory law office in a 16th Street NE building she helped renovate. She said the first time she toured the structure, she found a necklace hanging on a nail. The necklace’s charm read, “With faith all things are possible.”
Now Carmen is there for anyone who needs her. She practices family and criminal law and prepares wills, powers of attorney and contracts.
“I treat people like I want to be treated,” she shared, giving her parents credit for teaching her the importance of helping anyone who needs it, regardless of who they are or what they have or don’t have.
Today, Carmen is the first to say it was God who placed all those roadblocks to becoming an attorney because “all of them turned out to work in my benefit.”
