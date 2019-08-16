CONOVER — It’s never too late to live with joy and indulge your passions. That’s the lesson being shared at the seniors’ art exhibit presented by the Catawba County Library in collaboration with Neighbors Network.
The one-day showcase takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Conover Branch Library (403 Conover Station SE). Refreshments will be served.
The Thrive in Community exhibit features works by local artists aged 50 to 90-plus. A variety of subject matter and media is represented, and the exhibit is intended to encourage the creative freedom and efforts of anyone who feels inclined to make art. The show also communicates two ideas through its name: that art thrives in our local community and that seniors thrive when they’re in community with other people.
The exhibit was prompted by one senior citizen’s long-held wish to have his art highlighted in a public venue, and the display grew from there to include works by a number of local residents. During the day-long exhibit, browsing is encouraged, and people are invited to gain inspiration for their own creative pursuits.
The Thrive in Community exhibit dovetails with the library’s Arts @ the Library initiative, which seeks to make art more prominent in local libraries and provide wider access to the community’s rich arts and culture scene. The program introduces people to different styles of art and offers rotating art exhibits, artist receptions, and hands-on workshops for all ages.
Neighbors Network is a Conover -based program established to provide resources and services that enable adults 50 and older to “thrive in community.” It’s a neighborhood center where neighbors can help each other with everything from balancing a checkbook to visiting the doctor’s office. It’s also a place where neighbors can gather for activities, programs, events, exercise, and social interactions. For more details, call 828-464-1111.