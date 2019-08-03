HICKORY — Senior citizens are invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. beginning Aug. 7 for trivia and bingo. Keep your brain young with stimulating trivia games and bingo. Each session will last approximately an hour.
The emphasis of senior trivia and bingo is to have fun in a friendly environment. The casual and relaxed pace makes it perfect for people of all playing levels. Senior trivia and bingo is sponsored by Patrick Beaver Memorial Library’s Friends of the Library.
Senior trivia and bingo will be offered each week on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. This program is free and open to senior citizens. Registration is not required. For more information, call 304-0500 ext. 7235. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.