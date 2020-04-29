Hayden Patel has participated in several sports during his time as a student at University Christian High School, with his senior year representing his second as a member of the school’s track and field team. However, he recently had his final high school season canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“To all the non-senior athletes, never take your opportunity to compete for your school for granted,” said Patel. “Life isn’t fair, and you never really know when your current race or game will be your last.”
Here’s what else Patel said during an interview with the Hickory Daily Record as part of its “Senior Spotlight” feature:
How long have you been participating in track and field?
This was my second season running track.
What is your favorite thing about running track?
My favorite thing about track is the constant battle to improve my personal best and, of course, winning races.
What other sports do you play, if any?
Throughout high school, I have played basketball, soccer, and ran cross country along with track.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in track and field?
My most significant influence in track is my coach, Jeff Taylor. He was the one who saw my potential and encouraged me to join the team last season. I’ve learned so much from him, both in school and on the track. Also, the constant support of my parents has been a large part in my success.
What is your favorite track and field memory?
My favorite track and field memory would have to be standing on the podium after placing in the state meet. It meant a lot to me because I had worked tirelessly to cut my time throughout the season, and I came into the race with the seventh-fastest time. No one was really expecting me to finish in the top three except myself and Coach Taylor.
Who is your favorite professional team?
My favorite professional sports team has to be the Indianapolis Colts. My parents moved here from Indiana, so I’ve grown up watching Colts games with my dad.
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
My favorite athlete of all-time is Kobe Bryant.
Why should more people participate in track and field?
Track and field is all about grit and determination, which I believe are virtues everyone should develop. For instance, in the final 100 meters of the 800-meter race, the winner is almost always determined by a fraction of a second. It’s the final strides in which the runner, who pushes themself past his or her limits, will ultimately come out on top.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of track and field?
In my free time, I like to travel, go to concerts and spend time with family and friends.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
Next year I will be attending UNC Chapel Hill in the Honors Carolina program. I plan to major in business and find a fulfilling career in the field.
