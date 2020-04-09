St. Stephens’ Tyler Christensen is the first track and field athlete to be recognized by the Hickory Daily Record as part of its “Senior Spotlight” feature. He recently took the time to answer some questions about his experiences in the sport.
Here’s a look at what Christensen had to say:
How long have you been participating in track and field?
I’ve been running cross country, indoor track and outdoor track since my freshman year.
What is your favorite thing about running track?
My favorite thing about track is probably earning a personal best. There’s no better feeling.
What other sports do you participate in, if any?
I played baseball my freshman year, but realized it is not for me.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in track and field?
(Former St. Stephens and Lenoir-Rhyne University track athlete) Jayden Hefner. He actually is the one who got me into this sport.
What is your favorite memory in track and field?
My favorite memory of track and field was winning the county cross country meet sophomore year and going out to dinner with the team after.
Who is your favorite professional team?
The Green Bay Packers.
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
My favorite track athlete would be (American middle-distance runner) Matt Centrowitz.
Why should more people participate in track and field?
It takes a certain type of person to love to run, that’s for sure. I think more people should participate, though, if they have nothing better to do with their time, St. Stephens needs more track athletes.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of track and field?
My favorite hobby is playing golf with my friends.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I’m going to run cross country and track at UNC Charlotte in the fall.
