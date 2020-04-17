At the time spring sports were suspended last month due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, St. Stephens baseball player Cody Smart was tied for the team lead in pitching appearances (3). The Indians were off to a tough start, but the second baseman/pitcher again appeared to be one of the squad’s top players.
The third St. Stephens baseball player to be featured as part of the Hickory Daily Record’s “Senior Spotlight,” here’s how Smart recently responded to a set of questions:
How long have you been playing baseball?
I have been playing for 14 years.
What is your favorite thing about playing baseball?
Playing a competitive game and playing with all of my friends.
What other sports do you play, if any?
Pickup basketball games.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of baseball?
My father.
What is your favorite baseball memory?
The feeling of stepping on the field each game.
Who is your favorite professional team?
The Boston Red Sox.
Who is your favorite professional player?
(Red Sox second baseman) Dustin Pedroia.
Why should more people play baseball?
I think more people should play because it's fun but competitive and it allows you to be with your friends.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of baseball?
Pickup basketball, video games and biking.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
Going to Caldwell Community College.
