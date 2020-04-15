It’s clear how much St. Stephens baseball player Will Rose misses the game.
The senior, who is versatile enough to work as a pitcher, outfielder, and first baseman for the Indians, said he was thankful for his time on the field, even if his final season was cut short.
“I have loved the game of baseball with all my heart and I’d like to thank my parents and grandparents for everything they’ve done for me,” said Rose. “They are the reason I’ve been able to play all these years.”
Here’s a look at what else today’s “Senior Spotlight” athlete had to say when asked about his experiences in baseball:
How long have you been playing baseball?
Fifteen years.
What is your favorite thing about playing baseball?
Having fun with a group of guys that all love the game.
What other sports do you play, if any?
Basketball
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of baseball?
My old coach Matt Barkley taught me almost every fundamental I use in the game of baseball.
What is your favorite baseball memory?
Going to the state championship game for Hickory All-Stars.
Who is your favorite professional team?
The St. Louis Cardinals.
Who is your favorite professional player?
(Cardinals pitcher) Adam Wainwright.
Why should more people play baseball?
It teaches life skills.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of baseball?
Playing basketball, swimming and traveling.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I plan to go to Catawba Valley Community College for two years, transfer out and become a sports manager.
