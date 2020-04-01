This past weekend, the Hickory Daily Record announced the addition of a new feature called the “Senior Spotlight,” which will highlight spring athletes from the area whose senior seasons are currently suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. If you are one of those athletes or you know of one, please send an email to jmckinney@hickoryrecord.com or sports@hickoryrecord.com with their name, school and sport along with a phone number and/or email address we can use to get in touch with them.
Today marks the first “Senior Spotlight” of many, and it will focus on St. Stephens senior baseball player J.D. Everett, a pitcher/first baseman who has been one of the Indians’ top performers over the past few years. Everett recently answered a number of questions that were posed to him, and here’s a look at how he responded:
How long have you been playing baseball?
I’ve been playing baseball since I was about 4 years old.
What is your favorite thing about playing baseball?
My favorite thing about baseball has to be the people it’s brought me towards, the relationships I’ve built and all the friends I’ve made throughout my career of playing.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I like to shoot basketball and play golf in the times I’m not working out or playing baseball.
Who has been your biggest personal influence in the game of baseball?
My biggest influence in baseball would probably have to be my dad. He has done so much research and has spent so much time and money to give me the best resources and opportunities to succeed in this great game.
What is your favorite baseball memory?
I have a lot of great baseball memories, but my best probably came this past summer when I was playing down in Jupiter, Florida, with the Dirtbags (a travel team in North Carolina). We were cruising through the playoffs and we faced the Kansas City Royals’ scout team in the quarterfinals. Earlier in the tournament I had pitched and my arm had felt some discomfort, so I told my coach and he shut me down for the tournament. … I was feeling good before the quarterfinals, though, and I decided to warm up and throw. It went well and I didn’t have any discomfort in my arm, so I told my coach, Andy Partin, that I was ready and could come into the game if he needed me.
The game started well and we got a little lead in the first couple innings. I ended up coming into the game in the sixth inning with us up two runs, and I closed out the sixth and then went out to close the game in the seventh. I struck out the first batter and then the second popped out to center field to give us two outs. I walked the third batter and the next one hit a single to the outfield to put runners on first and second, but I focused in and struck out the next batter on three pitches to send us to the semifinal game, which we won before going on to finish as the runners-up after losing in the championship game. This tournament is considered the World Series of travel baseball, so it was a big deal to make it that far and an experience I will never forget.
Who is your favorite professional team?
I’m a fan of the New York Yankees.
Who is your favorite professional player?
My favorite professional player would probably have to be (Houston Astros pitcher) Justin Verlander.
Why should more people play baseball?
People should play baseball because the relationships and life lessons that you learn while playing the game are worth a lifetime. I encourage everyone to try the game and hopefully fall in love with it like I have.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of baseball?
My favorite hobby outside of baseball would probably have to be golf.
What are your future plans?
I have signed to play baseball at Wake Forest University next year and my future plans are to eventually play in Major League Baseball one day.
