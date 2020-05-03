Zach Lee has showcased his talents on the gridiron during his four years at St. Stephens, but he has also been a major part of the school’s lacrosse team. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Indians’ midfielder recently had the rest of his senior season canceled.
“To any younger athletes, never take anything for granted as time goes by very fast and you never know when your athletic career will come to an end,” said Lee. “Never hold anything back and always strive to be the best you can. Enjoy high school sports while they last as they are some of the best times of your life.”
Lee recently answered several questions as part of the Hickory Daily Record‘s “Senior Spotlight” feature, and here’s a look at how he responded:
How long have you been playing lacrosse?
I have been playing lacrosse for about 8 years.
What is your favorite thing about playing lacrosse?
My favorite thing about playing lacrosse is probably how fast-paced the game is and how quickly the game can turn around.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I also play football at Saint.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of lacrosse?
My biggest personal influence is probably my dad. He always pushes me to be my best on and off the field and is always giving me advice as to what I can work on. He and my mom are very supportive and have never missed a game no matter where it is or how late the game is going to be.
What is your favorite lacrosse memory?
My favorite lacrosse memories are probably the bus rides to and from games and all the times hanging out with the team.
Who is your favorite professional team?
My favorite professional team is the Miami Dolphins. This team isn’t just my favorite team, but I have learned a lot from watching them because they haven’t been very good the past few years but always manage to get some big wins. They have showed me that anything is possible if you work hard and have the right mindset to never give up.
Who is your favorite professional player?
My favorite professional lacrosse player is (Atlas Lacrosse Club midfielder and Premier Lacrosse League co-founder) Paul Rabil.
Why should more people play lacrosse?
More people should play lacrosse because it is a very exciting game and it takes skills from other sports. Lacrosse can be a difficult sport to learn, but if you keep at it and practice you will fall in love with the game.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of lacrosse?
My favorite hobbies outside of lacrosse are hunting, fishing, riding dirt bikes and making lifelong memories with my friends.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
My future plans are that I will be attending Greensboro College to play lacrosse and further my education.
