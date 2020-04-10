Spring athletes continue to be recognized by the Hickory Daily Record thanks to the “Senior Spotlight,” a feature that was introduced last week. Today we highlight St. Stephens lacrosse player Christian Impagliazzo, a two-sport athlete who plays goalie for the Indians.
Impagliazzo recently answered several questions, with his answers as follows:
How long have you been playing lacrosse?
I’ve been playing lacrosse for 10 years.
What is your favorite thing about playing lacrosse?
My favorite thing about lacrosse is the flow of the game. Everything is quick, but it takes strategy to get everything going.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I also play football.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of lacrosse?
The biggest personal influence for me in the game of lacrosse is (St. Stephens) Coach (Eric) Mendel. He has been a big part of my life for the past four years.
What is your favorite lacrosse memory?
My favorite lacrosse memory is from our first playoff win back during my freshman year.
Who is your favorite professional team?
My favorite lacrosse team is the Atlas Lacrosse Club of the Premier Lacrosse Club.
Who is your favorite professional player?
My favorite professional lacrosse player is (Atlas goalie) Scotty Rodgers.
Why should more people play lacrosse?
More people should play lacrosse because it’s a great game that might be hard to learn at first, but once you get the hang of it you’ll never want to stop.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of lacrosse?
My hobbies are hunting, fishing and hanging with my friends.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I plan on attending Lenoir-Rhyne to play lacrosse.
