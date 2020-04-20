One of the standout performers for the St. Stephens boys lacrosse team over the past few seasons has been Dylan McFarland. An attacker who was near the top of the Indians’ roster in goals and assists as a freshman, sophomore and junior, the senior was off to another roaring start in 2020 before play was halted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
St. Stephens’ leader in goals (29) and assists (13) through five games, the three-time all-conference selection and 2019 Conference 19 Player of the Year recently spoke to the Hickory Daily Record as part of our “Senior Spotlight” feature. Here’s what McFarland had to say:
How long have you been playing lacrosse?
I’ve been playing 10 years.
What is your favorite thing about playing lacrosse?
My favorite thing about it is the speed of the game and how it increases competitiveness.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I ran indoor track my first two years of high school, but I don’t anymore.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of lacrosse?
My dad would be my biggest influence because he has always pushed me to work my hardest and become both the best lacrosse player and person I could be.
What is your favorite lacrosse memory?
My freshman year, we were in a playoff game where I hit the game-winner in triple overtime for our school’s first ever playoff win. I have also just enjoyed continually playing the sport I love with teammates I have had the privilege to play with since elementary school in rec league.
Who is your favorite professional team?
My favorite professional lacrosse team is Chaos Lacrosse Club in the Premier Lacrosse League, but I follow the Carolina Panthers in the NFL more than anything.
Who is your favorite professional player?
My favorite professional player is (Chaos attacker) Connor Fields because he is always entertaining to watch and someone I have tried to model my game after.
Why should more people play lacrosse?
More people should play lacrosse because the fast-paced and contact-oriented nature of the sport makes for an extremely competitive environment. It also has something for everyone. It has plenty of contact for those who enjoy it, it’s a high-IQ game for those who enjoy the schematic parts of sports and it has lots of room for creativity for people who enjoy watching flashy or highlight plays.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of lacrosse?
I do a lot of fishing, and most often go to Charleston, South Carolina, to do so. I also like keeping up with both professional and college football and basketball.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I’ll be attending Vassar College in New York to play lacrosse next year where I want to major in economics.
