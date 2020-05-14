St. Stephens’ Sadie Watts is among the many high school athletes who aren’t getting to complete their senior season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Today, the Hickory Daily Record honors her as its latest “Senior Spotlight” selection.
“Thank you to my family and friends for supporting me nonstop, including during all the late-night practices and early-morning tournaments,” said Watts. “Thank you to all of my coaches for pushing me to always do my best and never letting me forget that all the hard work pays off in the end. I have enjoyed every single second of this sport and I am sad to see it go so soon.”
A first baseman for the Indians, Watts recently filled out a questionnaire. Here is what she had to say:
How long have you been playing softball?
I have been playing softball for eight years.
What is your favorite thing about playing softball?
My favorite thing about playing softball is the endless memories made with my teammates. It has always been my escape no matter what is going on.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I also play basketball.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of softball?
My mom has been my biggest influence. She drove me to all my practices and woke up bright and early for all the weekend tournaments. She cheered me up after a bad game and cheered me on through the best ones. Thank you, Mom, for all that you do and for supporting me nonstop.
What is your favorite softball memory?
My favorite memory is going into a 13-inning game against Maiden this season. That is the longest game I have ever played and we did not give up for one second. We kept the bats rolling and played our hearts out until the very last at-bat.
Why should more people play softball?
I think softball is one of the best sports. Softball has taught me many things throughout life. It has taught me to work hard for what you want and to never give up. When a coach puts you in a new position that you’ve never played before, you keep your head up and work 10 times harder. The same thing goes for life.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of softball?
I enjoy hiking, painting and hanging out with friends.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I am going to attend Appalachian State in the fall and study nursing with a minor in Spanish.
