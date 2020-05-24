Three St. Stephens baseball players have been highlighted since the Hickory Daily Record introduced its “Senior Spotlight” feature at the beginning of April. Today, we recognize the final senior on the Indians’ roster, Josh Kidd.
“I’d like to thank God for the ability to play the game, for the supportive family, for the money to play and for giving me the opportunity to meet all of the people that will always have a special place in my heart,” said Kidd.
Here’s what else the Indians’ catcher had to say:
How long have you been playing baseball?
I’ve been involved with baseball ever since I could really walk.
What is your favorite thing about playing baseball?
My favorite thing about the sport is the lifelong friendships that you make.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I used to wrestle, but now it’s just baseball.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of baseball?
My biggest influences have been my dad and brother.
What is your favorite baseball memory?
My favorite memories were the bus rides to away games.
Who is your favorite professional team?
My favorite MLB team is the Atlanta Braves.
Who is your favorite professional player?
My favorite player is (Braves catcher) Tyler Flowers.
Why should more people play baseball?
More people should play baseball because it’s more than just a game. You learn life lessons, make lifelong friends and become a better person.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of baseball?
My favorite hobbies are off-roading and shooting.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
After high school, I am attending Appalachian State University where I am majoring in construction management.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.