Newton-Conover’s Mackenzie Johnson has played three different sports during her high school career, including volleyball, basketball and, most notably, softball.
Due to the lengthy playoff run the Red Devils’ girls basketball team was on when play was suspended last month due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — it was scheduled to face Farmville Central in the 2A state title game at the Dean E. Smith Center on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — the softball squad didn’t get to play a single game prior to the shutdown.
As a result, Johnson hasn’t been able to build on the strong season she put together last spring. The outfielder batted .328 with 20 hits including two doubles, 15 RBIs and 11 runs scored, and she recently answered several questions as part of the Hickory Daily Record‘s “Senior Spotlight” feature.
“If I had a message for other players, especially due to circumstances like this year,” said Johnson, “it would be to never take a single practice or game for granted.”
Here’s a glance at what else Johnson had to say:
How long have you been playing softball?
I have been playing softball since I was 6, so probably around 12 years.
What is your favorite thing about playing softball?
My favorite part about softball is never knowing what will happen next. I love the anticipation of the game, like where the ball is going to be hit or where a pitch will be thrown. However, my favorite part is being surrounded by teammates that I love.
What other sports do you play, if any?
This year I played volleyball, basketball and softball.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of softball?
My biggest influencer to play softball is definitely my dad, who instilled in me from a young age that I was going to play sports. However, my travel coach Craig Bryant has been my coach as long as I’ve been playing softball and he has really shaped me into the player I am today.
What is your favorite softball memory?
I have so many great memories, but I think my favorite is when we beat Maiden last year at Maiden. The energy that night was crazy.
Who is your favorite professional team?
My family is really into baseball, so our favorite team is the (Atlanta) Braves.
Who is your favorite professional player?
My personal favorite player would probably be (Braves outfielder) Ronald Acuna Jr.
Why should more people play softball?
I think more people should play softball because it is an escape from the world for a little while, and your teammates are like the sisters you never knew you needed.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of softball?
My favorite hobby is riding horses. If I’m not on the field, that is where I’m spending my free time.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I plan to stay close to home and continue playing softball at Caldwell Community College and pursue a degree in nursing.
