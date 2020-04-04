In today’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record, we present to you the third installment of the “Senior Spotlight,” which recognizes spring athletes from the area whose senior seasons are currently suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. If you are one of those athletes or you know of one, please send an email to jmckinney@hickoryrecord.com or sports@hickoryrecord.com with their name, school and sport along with a phone number and/or email address we can use to get in touch with them.
Today’s featured athlete is Maiden softball player Caitie Wray. A third baseman who was leading the Blue Devils in batting average (.625), hits (10), RBIs (5), doubles (5) and triples (2) through the first five games of the season, she recently answered a number of questions about her experiences in the game of softball.
“I know this is cliché, but when they say don’t take advantage of what you have, it’s literal. You never know when it’s going to be your last,” said Wray of having her senior season interrupted and perhaps cut short. “Even though I may be continuing the sport (Wray has signed her national letter of intent to play at Coker University in South Carolina next season), there are other seniors who were in spring sports and barely got to have a season, a Senior Night or maybe the chance to even play. It’s hard knowing you won’t be able to do it again, so don’t take the things you do have for granted.”
Here’s how Wray responded to the questions that were posed to her:
How long have you been playing softball?
I have been playing softball for 13 years now.
What is your favorite thing about playing softball?
My favorite part about softball is the many things I learn from it. I learn that things happen and you have to move on, you can’t dwell on the past. You just have to get up and make sure your next move counts.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I don’t play any other sports.
Who has been your biggest personal influence in the game of softball?
My biggest personal influence would have to be my (travel) coach. Don’t get me wrong, my parents have been big supporters and were there for me since day one, but (16-and-under coach) Brad (Huss) was someone who helped me get to where I am and the player that I have become. He always makes sure that I am a better teammate, person and player than I was the day before.
What is your favorite softball memory?
My favorite memory happened during my freshman year. I thought I would never be put in this situation, but I was. We were down by one, two outs, bases loaded, and I was in the batter’s box with two strikes. The next pitch she threw, I knocked it out over the scoreboard and we won and got to go to second round of the playoffs. It was like a scene you would see at the end of a baseball movie.
Who is your favorite professional team?
The Washington Nationals baseball team. My great aunts and I used to go watch them often when I was a kid. I still have my 4T shirt with (Ryan) Zimmerman and (Stephen) Strasburg’s autographs.
Who is your favorite professional player?
I don’t have a favorite professional player, but I do have a favorite college player, Breanna Davenport. She played for Virginia Tech and I met her at a camp. Sweetest person and she was so helpful; I used to watch her play and love the way she hit the ball. I learned a lot of my hitting strategies from her.
Why should more people play softball?
More people should play softball because I believe it’s a sport that should be more well-known.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of softball?
I like to travel, hike, hang out with friends, cook and take naps.
What are your future plans?
I plan on continuing to play softball at Coker University in the fall of 2020.
