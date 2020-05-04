One of Maiden’s standout athletes over the past four years has been Gracie Arrowood, who has starred on the basketball and tennis courts in addition to the soccer field. Unfortunately, the Blue Devils’ senior forward recently had the rest of her final season on the pitch canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Today’s “Senior Spotlight” athlete, Arrowood recently responded to a list of questions posed to her by the Hickory Daily Record. Here’s a look at what she had to say:
How long have you been playing soccer?
I have played soccer since I was 5 years old.
What is your favorite thing about playing soccer?
My favorite part about playing soccer is being with my friends and making new memories.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I have played travel basketball since I was 5 years old and all through middle and high school. I have played tennis all four years of high school and was a member of the dual team state champions in 2018 during my junior year.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of soccer?
My parents are my personal influence. They always push me to be my best.
What is your favorite soccer memory?
My favorite soccer memory would be any bus ride or going out to eat as a team.
Who is your favorite professional team?
My favorite team would be the United States Women’s National Team.
Who is your favorite professional player?
My favorite professional player is (Orlando Pride and U.S. Women’s National Team striker) Alex Morgan.
Why should more people play soccer?
More people should play soccer because it’s fun and it’s a good way to stay in shape.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of soccer?
My favorite hobbies other than soccer would be playing basketball or tennis or just hanging out with my friends.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I plan to attend Mars Hill University to play tennis and pursue a degree in elementary education.
