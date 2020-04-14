Ross Fowler

Maiden's Ross Fowler stretches out for a pitch in this file photo. A pitcher/infielder, Fowler is highlighted in today's "Senior Spotlight."

 David Scearce/Record File Photo

Maiden baseball player Ross Fowler was off to a hot start on the mound before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension of spring sports last month. At the time of the shutdown, the pitcher/infielder was 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA, 19 strikeouts and only two hits allowed in nine innings.

Although Fowler is set to play at the next level, he misses representing the Blue Devils on the diamond. He recently discussed his time as a player.

How long have you been playing baseball?

I’ve been playing ball since before I can remember, starting at around 5 or 6 when I started tee-ball.

What is your favorite thing about playing baseball?

The feeling of being on the mound and knowing you’re in control is a feeling that can’t be explained.

What other sports do you play, if any?

I ran cross country this year, but previously had played football up until my senior year.

Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family members, etc.) in the game of baseball?

My parents, friends, family, etc. Everyone who’s embarked on this journey has had a tremendous impact.

What is your favorite baseball memory?

Stepping on that Blue Devil baseball field and pitching what could be my last high school game will never be forgotten.

Who is your favorite professional team?

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves.

Who is your favorite professional player?

(Dodgers pitcher) Clayton Kershaw.

Why should more people play baseball?

Baseball is a game that everyone should enjoy. The game is filled and played with so much more than what appears to people who just watch. The little moments, the bonds and the joy the game brings is something special.

What are your favorite hobbies outside of baseball?

Working out and quality time with friends or family.

What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?

I will be attending Catawba College to play baseball as well as pursue a degree in exercise science.

