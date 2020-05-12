The Hickory Daily Record implemented a new feature last month called the “Senior Spotlight,” which seeks to shine a light on spring athletes who recently had their senior seasons canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. One such athlete is Maiden softball player Laura Morgan, who also played volleyball throughout her high school career.
“Always put God first in everything you do,” said Morgan of advice she would give to future high school athletes. The outfielder also answered a number of questions posed to her, with her responses as follows:
How long have you been playing softball?
I have been playing softball since I was 6 years old.
What is your favorite thing about playing softball?
My favorite thing about playing softball is making memories with teammates and just the game itself.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I also play volleyball and I did swim for two years.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of softball?
My biggest influence would have to be my dad. For being a very godly man, always putting others above him and being hard-working.
What is your favorite softball memory?
My favorite softball memory is the bus rides with my team singing and dancing.
Who is your favorite professional team?
Don’t really have one.
Who is your favorite professional player?
(Retired softball pitcher) Jennie Finch because when I was younger I always looked up to her.
Why should more people play softball?
More girls should play softball because it’s an excellent sport for you to play the game you love and to meet new people.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of softball?
My favorite hobbies are to shop and paint.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I plan on attending Catawba Valley Community College to study nursing.
