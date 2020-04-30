The Maiden baseball team jumped out to a 6-0 start in 2020, including a 2-0 mark in South Fork 2A Conference play. But the ongoing coronavirus pandemic initially suspended the Blue Devils’ season before it was ultimately canceled late last week.
One of the players affected was Maiden outfielder Cody Lawing, who was in the midst of his senior season before the eventual cancellation. Today, the Hickory Daily Record honors Lawing as its latest “Senior Spotlight” athlete:
How long have you been playing baseball?
I have been playing baseball since I was 4 years old. Started with recreation in tee-ball when I was 4 and started playing with travel leagues at the age of 7.
What is your favorite thing about playing baseball?
Baseball is just a fun sport. I enjoy being part of a team and being with my friends.
What other sports do you play, if any?
No other school sports.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of baseball?
My biggest personal influence was my coach David Williams (Williams is currently at A.C. Reynolds after previously serving as the Blue Devils’ head coach). He saw my potential at a very young age. He would work with me on my pitching skills when I was just a kid. As my coach, he always encouraged me and gave me a chance.
What is your favorite baseball memory?
Winning the 10-and-under East Coach Select world championship in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with my travel team and playing in the Historic Dodgertown Tournament in Vero Beach, Florida, where we got to play and stay at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex.
Who is your favorite professional team?
The Atlanta Braves.
Who is your favorite professional player?
(Braves outfielder) Ronald Acuna Jr. and (retired third baseman) Chipper Jones.
Why should more people play baseball?
It’s just a fun sport and you meet a lot of people along the way.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of baseball?
I like to hunt, golf and fight fires.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I have been accepted into the fire academy beginning June 2020 at Cleveland County Community College, and once I finish that I will attend EMT training. My goal is to become a full-time fireman by fall 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.