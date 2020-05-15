Some of Hickory’s talented track and field competitors have been highlighted lately as part of the Hickory Daily Record‘s “Senior Spotlight” feature. The latest member of the Red Tornadoes’ track squad to earn recognition is Tristan Rankin.
“Everybody be safe and stay blessed,” said Rankin during a recent interview with the HDR.
Here’s how he responded to the rest of the questions:
How long have you been participating in track and field?
I have been running track since I was a sophomore.
What is your favorite thing about running track?
I love competing and making a bond with teammates.
What other sports do you participate in, if any?
Football and swimming.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in track and field?
(University of Florida hurdler and sprinter) Grant Holloway has been my biggest influence when it comes to hurdles.
What is your favorite memory in track and field?
My favorite memory is going to states twice with Coach Hop (Hickory coach Ronnie Hopper).
Who is your favorite professional team (in any sport)?
The Carolina Panthers.
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
Grant Holloway.
Why should more people participate in track and field?
Track and field helps expand skills in much more than just track and will help you in the long run.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of track and field?
Weightlifting
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I plan to attend Mars Hill to play defensive back for the football team.
