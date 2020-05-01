The 2020 high school track and field season was just getting started when spring sports were suspended and eventually canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, Hickory track athlete Malakei Sumner didn’t get to compete very much this year.
Also a gridiron star who will play football at Lenoir-Rhyne next season, Sumner recently took the time to answer some questions sent to him by the Hickory Daily Record as part of its “Senior Spotlight” feature.
“Without God, I am nothing,” said Sumner. “All glory to the most high!”
Here’s a look at what else Sumner had to say:
How long have you been participating in track and field?
I started running track in eighth grade, which means I have been running track for five years.
What is your favorite thing about running track?
My favorite thing about running track is the competitive drive in all of the athletes. Everybody wants to win, therefore a larger challenge arises which results in a better race and the best being brought out of everybody.
What other sports do you participate in, if any?
I also play football.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in track and field?
My biggest personal influences in track are Coach Hop (Hickory coach Ronnie Hopper) and (South Caldwell) Coach (Dana) Smith because they taught me everything I know about track and helped mold me into a great athlete and person.
What is your favorite memory in track and field?
My favorite track memory is winning the 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relays at the conference meet, then proceeding to regionals and breaking the school record.
Who is your favorite professional team?
My favorite professional football teams are the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks. My favorite professional baseball team is the Atlanta Braves.
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
Christian Coleman is my favorite track athlete because he is a young, electric athlete that has taken over and dominated the sprint game, defeating many of the great track veterans. Not to mention he is the world champion in the 100-meter dash at only 24 years old.
Why should more people participate in track and field?
Track and field is a great sport to participate in because it is a mix of a team and individual sport. You cannot rely on your team to win a race for you but, on the other hand, your team is relying on you to win your race to score points for the team. Therefore, track teaches great lessons in dependability, responsibility, work ethic and many others.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of track and field?
Weightlifting, playing football, listening to music and playing video games.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I will be attending Lenoir-Rhyne University to earn a degree in the sports medicine field while also playing football and pursuing my lifelong aspiration to play in the NFL. After my NFL desire, I plan on becoming a physical therapist or an athletic trainer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.