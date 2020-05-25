Multiple members of the Hickory track and field team have been highlighted as part of the Hickory Daily Record‘s “Senior Spotlight” feature thus far. The latest member of the Red Tornadoes’ track squad to join the list is Lane Logan.
Here’s a look at how Logan recently responded to several questions posed to him by HDR:
How long have you been participating in track and field?
I have participated in track and field all four years of high school.
What is your favorite thing about running track?
My favorite thing about running track is not just racing and seeing who can finish with the best time, but also is about the people I have met along the way.
What other sports do you participate in, if any?
I also played football all four years and played a season of lacrosse.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in track and field?
(Hickory track) Coach Ronnie Hopper has without a doubt been my biggest personal influence through track, pushing me for the best time possible and picking me up when something goes wrong. It has been such an honor to say I have been coached by him.
What is your favorite memory in track and field?
My favorite memory was getting a new personal record for the 4x100 team at regionals after standing in pouring rain for about three years.
Who is your favorite professional team?
My favorite professional sports team is the Carolina Panthers.
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
My favorite professional player is (Panthers running back) Christian McCaffrey.
Why should more people participate in track and field?
More people should participate in track and field because it is not just about running, it is about the people you meet and how they impact you for the rest of your life. Track has been great in teaching me how to lead people to try and be successful in either an event or just in general.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of track and field?
My favorite hobbies outside of track are fishing, hunting and kayaking.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I plan to attend North Carolina State University majoring in sports management and minoring in business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.