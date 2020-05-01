For the second straight day, a Hickory track and field athlete is the focus of the Hickory Daily Record‘s “Senior Spotlight.” Malakei Sumner was recognized on Friday, while today’s featured athlete is his teammate on the Red Tornadoes’ track team, Elijah Millsaps.
“I just want to thank all the people in my corner,” said Millsaps, who recently had the rest of his senior season canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “And I most definitely want to thank my mother for the nonstop, unconditional love.”
Here’s a glance at how Millsaps responded to the questions posed to him by the HDR:
How long have you been participating in track and field?
Four years.
What is your favorite thing about running track?
The boost of adrenaline off the line.
What other sports do you participate in, if any?
Football
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in track and field
Coach (Ronnie) Hopper, and hurdle coach (Robert) Davis.
What is your favorite memory in track and field?
Running side by side with my brothers.
Who is your favorite professional team?
The Washington Redskins.
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
(Golden State Warriors guard) Stephen Curry.
Why should more people participate in track and field?
It keeps you in shape, molds you mentally to be stronger and helps build wind.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of track and field?
Hunting and fishing.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
Montreat College for track.
