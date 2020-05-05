Demetri Gatica

Hickory's Demetri Gatica is today's "Senior Spotlight" athlete. Gatica was a member of the Red Tornadoes' track and field team all four years of high school.

For the third time in five days, a Hickory track and field athlete is the Hickory Daily Record‘s selection for its “Senior Spotlight” series. Today’s featured athlete is Demetri Gatica, who has participated in the sport all four years of high school.

Here’s what Gatica recently had to say while reflecting on his high school track career:

How long have you been participating in track and field?

All four years of high school.

What is your favorite thing about running track?

The competition and adrenaline.

What other sports do you participate in, if any?

Soccer and cross country.

Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in track and field?

Coach (Ronnie) Hopper, Robert Davis, Scott Deffke, Barbara Helms and my mom.

What is your favorite memory in track and field?

Competing at regionals last year.

Who is your favorite professional athlete?

My favorite track and field athlete is Wayde van Niekerk. He holds the record for the 400-meter dash.

Why should more people participate in track and field?

You stay active and meet so many people.

What are your favorite hobbies outside of track and field?

I work out, play soccer and help my parents at home when I’m not working.

What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?

I am attending East Carolina University in the fall. I’m majoring in biology and while I’m there I will go to the Brody School of Medicine to become a heart surgeon.

