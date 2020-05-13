Plenty of spring athletes have been missing out on their senior seasons as of late due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That’s why the Hickory Daily Record established a new feature called the “Senior Spotlight” last month, seeking to draw attention to as many of those athletes as possible during this difficult time.
Hickory baseball player Jason Martin is the latest athlete to be spotlighted. A third baseman for the Red Tornadoes, here’s what he said when provided with a list of questions to answer:
How long have you been playing baseball?
I started playing baseball when I was 4 years old.
What is your favorite thing about playing baseball?
My favorite thing about playing baseball is getting to be around my friends.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I also play football.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of baseball?
My biggest influences in the game of baseball are my mom and dad. They had me out in the yard every day throwing with me.
What is your favorite baseball memory?
My favorite baseball memory is hitting two home runs on my pawpaw’s birthday and hitting my first middle school home run a week after my grandmother passed.
Who is your favorite professional team?
My favorite professional team is the Atlanta Braves.
Who is your favorite professional player?
My favorite professional player is (Braves outfielder) Ronald Acuna Jr.
Why should more people play baseball?
More people should play baseball because it teaches life lessons about successes and failures.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of baseball?
My favorite hobbies outside of baseball are playing football and playing video games.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I plan to attend Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute for two years and transfer to App State. I want to be a high school or college football coach one day.
