The Hickory baseball team has numerous seniors listed on its 2020 roster, including Zane McPherson. Recently, the outfielder/pitcher took the time to answer several questions asked of him by the Hickory Daily Record for its “Senior Spotlight” feature.
“I would like to thank all of my coaches at Hickory High School, especially Coach (David) Craft, Coach (Andrew) Wyant and Coach (Nathan) Fredericks, for all their help and support during my time at Hickory High School,” said McPherson. “I wish we could have played this year.”
Here’s what else McPherson told the HDR:
How long have you been playing baseball?
I have been playing baseball since I was 4 years old. I started playing t-ball at the YMCA.
What is your favorite thing about playing baseball?
My favorite thing about playing baseball is being part of a team and supporting each other.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I also play recreational tennis and disc golf.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of baseball?
My biggest personal influence in the game of baseball would have to be Coach David Craft. I started going to his summer camps as soon as I was old enough to attend and looked forward to playing for him at Hickory High School.
What is your favorite baseball memory?
My favorite baseball memory was going 3-for-3 at Weddington High School in the state playoffs last year.
Who is your favorite professional team?
My favorite baseball team is the Atlanta Braves.
Who is your favorite professional player?
My favorite player is (Braves) first baseman Freddie Freeman.
Why should more people play baseball?
Playing baseball builds the hand-eye coordination to do most any other sport you want to play.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of baseball?
I like to play disc golf and tennis with my brother and friends.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I will be attending Wingate University in the fall studying biology.
