When the 2020 high school baseball season was suspended and eventually canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Hickory was 4-1 overall and 1-0 in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference ball. One of the seniors affected for the Red Tornadoes was Zach Smith.
Here’s a look at how Smith recently responded to a number of questions posed to him by the Hickory Daily Record as part of its “Senior Spotlight” feature:
How long have you been playing baseball?
I started playing tee-ball at 4 years old, then continued to play coach pitch and midget league for the Highland Rec in Hickory. I started travel baseball at age 9 and played until I started baseball for Hickory High.
What is your favorite thing about playing baseball?
My favorite thing about playing baseball is by far making a great play from a ground ball in the infield.
What other sports do you play, if any?
Baseball was my main sport that I always practiced, but on the side I would play football and basketball for fun.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of baseball?
My dad has been my best influence by far. He coached me for years when I was young and always tells me how to improve or help me with a mistake I made. If he didn’t push me so hard I wouldn’t be where I am today.
What is your favorite baseball memory?
My junior year when we played St. Stephens I hit a walk-off double in the last inning to conclude the game. Everyone cleared the benches and dog-piled around the pitcher’s mound. Everyone on the team played extremely well and it was just a great team effort and experience.
Who is your favorite professional team?
The Houston Astros are my favorite baseball team.
Who is your favorite professional player?
My favorite player is (Astros second baseman) Jose Altuve.
Why should more people play baseball?
I encourage everyone to try baseball because it is a different kind of game unlike any other. It helps you learn to be a team player, heavily relying on your teammates for pretty much every aspect of the game. Playing baseball also changed my life, developing characteristics that carry on in life like hand-eye coordination, strength, speed, timing, etc.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of baseball?
I don’t have many but I have had a job for three years at Hampton Heights Golf Course and I love it. Outside of work I just like hanging out with friends and family.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I plan on going to college at East Carolina University and majoring in business management.
