For the first time since its inception last month, the Hickory Daily Record’s “Senior Spotlight” honors an athlete who has competed in two different spring sports. Hickory’s DeAndre Carlton, who plans to play football at the college level, has participated in track and field all four years of high school; additionally, he joined the Red Tornadoes’ boys lacrosse team last year.
“I would like to give a shout-out to my little sister Dejah, my nieces Charleigh, Kinsley and Kha’Lani and my nephew Taeveon, who have been my motivation to keep pushing, along with my other siblings who all have influenced me in different ways,” said Carlton. “I’d also like to thank Daemyon Patterson for helping me prepare for this upcoming college season.”
Carlton was recently asked about his experiences in both sports at the high school level. Here’s a look at his responses:
How long have you been participating in lacrosse and track and field?
I’ve been playing lacrosse for two years. I started my junior year. I’ve ran track for four years.
What are your favorite things about both sports?
Track gives you the opportunity to kind of show off what you’ve been working for speed-wise with the times. Lacrosse is kind of like football with some contact here and there.
What other sports do you play, if any?
Football
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in these sports?
Really my mother, she has pushed me all my life along with my little brother Dontae Baker who will be a junior next year. He has always given me a reason to want to be great. My year-round teammates Tristan (Rankin), Elijah (Millsaps) and Malakei (Sumner) kept my going through hard times.
What is your favorite memory in these sports?
During the track meets, it’s meeting all new people and branching out. For lacrosse, it’s definitely those post-win locker room vibes.
Who is your favorite professional team?
The New Orleans Saints.
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
Green Bay Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander.
Why should more people play these sports?
To put yourself to the test if you feel you’re fast, track is the place to prove it. Lacrosse is just different in a good way. It’s outside the box and for the ones that want something to try out, I would say lacrosse.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of these sports?
Fishing, playing the game with my brother and listening to music.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
Although I haven’t decided which college I’m going to, I plan on my major being criminal justice while I’m playing football.
