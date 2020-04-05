After honoring baseball and softball players in the previous three installments of the “Senior Spotlight,” we turn our attention to girls soccer in today’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record. The “Senior Spotlight” was introduced as a way to recognize spring athletes from the area whose senior seasons are currently suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (as always, you can send an email to jmckinney@hickoryrecord.com or sports@hickoryrecord.com if you are one of those athletes or you know of one; simply provide us with the athlete’s name, school and sport along with a phone number and/or email address we can use to get in touch with them).
Hickory girls soccer player Izzi Wood is the focus of today’s “Senior Spotlight.” A captain for the Red Tornadoes, she is listed as a forward on the team’s roster.
“Every game and every practice could be your last,” said Wood of having her senior season interrupted and perhaps cut short. “Make them count!”
The HDR recently asked Wood several questions. This is how she responded:
How long have you been playing soccer?
I have been playing since I was 6 years old.
What is your favorite thing about playing soccer?
I have made so many friends on all of the teams I’ve played on through the years. I’ve also had some great coaches who have been important to me.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I played varsity basketball. I also kicked extra points for the football team this year.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of soccer?
My family has been my biggest influence because they have always supported me. They have driven me to practices and games, and they’ve paid for additional training. My brother and sister have sat on the sidelines and cheered for soccer games when I am sure they would rather have been doing something else!
What is your favorite soccer memory?
Right now, my favorite soccer memory is my last game. Of course, I didn’t know it would be my last high school game at the time! But we were down 2-0 at halftime against Fred T Foard, and we came back and won 5-2. It is always hard to play against friends who go to a different school. If it is our last game, it is a good memory.
Who is your favorite professional team?
The U.S. Women’s National Team. I love what they stand for in women’s sports.
Who is your favorite professional player?
(U.S. Women’s National Team and Washington Spirit forward) Rose Lavelle.
Why should more people play soccer?
Soccer is a great sport which requires fitness, speed, agility and teamwork.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of soccer?
I like to hang out with friends, watch Netflix and work out.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I am going to play soccer and continue my education at Appalachian State University.
