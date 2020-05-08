Hickory began the 2020 high school baseball season with four wins in its first five games, including a victory in its Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opener. After the season was initially suspended, it was eventually canceled as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Grayson Lineberger is one of several seniors listed on Hickory’s roster this spring. A first baseman for the Red Tornadoes, he is the latest athlete to be chosen as part of the Hickory Daily Record‘s “Senior Spotlight” feature.
Here’s a look at how Lineberger recently responded to the questions posed to him by the HDR:
How long have you been playing baseball?
Since I was about 5 years old.
What is your favorite thing about playing baseball?
Playing in high school with friends I grew up with.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I also play football.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of baseball?
All my coaches from travel ball to high school, and my family.
What is your favorite baseball memory?
Playing in the Cooperstown tournament.
Who is your favorite professional team?
The Atlanta Braves.
Who is your favorite professional player?
(Braves outfielder) Ronald Acuna Jr.
Why should more people play baseball?
To make lifelong memories that come with playing as a team.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of baseball?
I enjoy football and being on the lake with my friends.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I will attend Lenoir-Rhyne University to play football while achieving a degree in political science.
