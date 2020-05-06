Hickory Christian Academy is home to some solid athletes, including today’s “Senior Spotlight” selection, Will Miller. A two-sport participant for the Knights, Miller has excelled as a member of the school’s track and field team over the past few years.
Here’s a look at how Miller recently responded to several questions that were posed to him by the Hickory Daily Record:
How long have you been participating in track and field?
Two years, excluding senior year because of the virus.
What is your favorite thing about running track?
It’s an amazing environment and I can compete more with my own goals and myself rather than other athletes.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I play basketball.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in track and field?
My dad and my first track coach were my biggest influences.
What is your favorite track and field memory?
My favorite memory is either when I won states or when our bus driver ran over the parking stopper and tore the mud flap off of the bus.
Who is your favorite professional team?
My favorite professional team would be the (Los Angeles) Lakers.
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
My favorite player is either (Lakers forward) LeBron James or (Brooklyn Nets guard) Kyrie Irving.
Why should more people participate in track and field?
It’s super fun and a good way to bond with other people that don’t play basketball with me.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of track and field?
My hobbies are hanging with friends, playing basketball, photography and Photoshop design and working out.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
My plans are to go to Lenoir-Rhyne and study computer science and after that I’m unsure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.