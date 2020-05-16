Hickory Christian Academy’s Easton Crouch has been playing baseball basically since he started walking. Consequently, it has been difficult for him to deal with missing out on his final high school season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic this spring.
A first baseman/outfielder for the Knights, Crouch recently answered several questions posed to him by the Hickory Daily Record as part of its “Senior Spotlight” feature. Here’s a look at what he had to say:
How long have you been playing baseball?
I have been playing baseball since I was 3 years old.
What is your favorite thing about playing baseball?
Just being out there. Nothing beats playing the game.
What other sports do you play if any?
I also played basketball.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of baseball?
My biggest influence has definitely been my dad. He has always stood beside me and helped me get better every day.
What is your favorite baseball memory?
I can’t say I have a favorite baseball memory. Every practice and every game has been important, especially now looking back on it.
Who is your favorite professional team?
The Atlanta Braves.
Who is your favorite professional player?
(Retired Braves third baseman) Chipper Jones was my favorite, but now it’s (Braves first baseman) Freddie Freeman.
Why should more people play baseball?
Baseball is anybody’s game. Anyone can play and do well. You don’t need an insane vertical or the ability to hit a homer in every at-bat. You just need the desire to play.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of baseball?
Spending time with friends and family.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I plan on getting my nursing degree and hopefully going into missions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.