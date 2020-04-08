Hibriten’s Abby Reeves is an infielder disappointed about having her senior season cut short.
“I have been very sad to miss out on most of my senior softball season,” said Reeves. “I do feel blessed that I will be able to play the game that I love again at Caldwell (Community College and Technical Institute).”
Several questions were recently posed to Reeves, who had the following responses:
How long have you been playing softball?
I have been playing softball since I was 4 years old.
What is your favorite thing about playing softball?
I love playing for my school and creating a close bond with my coaches and teammates. I also love the competition of the game.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I also play basketball and volleyball.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of softball?
My biggest personal influence in the game of softball is my father, Derek Reeves. He has taught me many of the skills I know and how to be competitive.
What is your favorite softball memory?
I have many, but one of my favorites is when we came back and beat Bunker Hill in the last inning my sophomore year.
Who is your favorite professional team?
The Atlanta Braves.
Who is your favorite professional player?
(Retired softball pitcher) Jennie Finch.
Why should more people play softball?
Girls should play softball because not only is it super fun, it teaches you many life lessons. It has taught me how to become a leader, to work hard, to be disciplined and to have patience. Not only do you have girls on your team but they become your sisters.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of softball?
I love to go hiking and traveling to different places. I also love hanging out with my best friends.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I plan to attend Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute in the fall to earn my associate’s degree and then transfer to a four-year university. After that, I plan to continue my education in the area of physical therapy. I will continue to play softball at Caldwell.
