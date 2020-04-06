The Hickory Daily Record continues to acknowledge local athletes courtesy of the “Senior Spotlight.” The feature was established as a way to recognize spring athletes from the area whose senior seasons are currently suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and you can send an email to jmckinney@hickoryrecord.com or sports@hickoryrecord.com if you are one of those athletes or you know of one. Simply provide us with the athlete’s name, school and sport along with a phone number and/or email address we can use to get in touch with them
Fred T. Foard baseball player Will Frye is today’s “Senior Spotlight” athlete. A second baseman with over a decade of experience, he recently took the time to respond to a variety of questions posed to him by the HDR.
Here’s a glance at Frye’s answers to the questions:
How long have you been playing baseball?
I have been playing baseball since I was 5 years old.
What is your favorite thing about playing baseball?
The excitement you get from making a smooth play in the field or getting a base hit at the plate.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I also play football and basketball.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of baseball?
I have had a lot of great coaches, but I would say my dad because he was the first one to put the ball in my hand.
What is your favorite baseball memory?
My favorite baseball memory is being chosen for 7-and-under All-Stars when I was 6 at Startown Optimist. I was so excited even though I was sharing right field with two other players — and we all know what right field meant at that age.
Who is your favorite professional team?
The New York Yankees.
Who is your favorite professional player?
(Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher) Madison Bumgarner.
Why should more people play baseball?
It teaches you to always be ready. In baseball you may not be involved in every play, but you must be prepared as if you were going to be.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of baseball?
Golf
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I am going to attend either N.C. State or Clemson University to study business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.