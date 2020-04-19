Fred T. Foard’s Adison Yoder has had a very successful high school softball career, receiving all-state and all-district recognition while also being voted as the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference Pitcher of the Year in both 2018 and 2019. Today, the right-handed hurler is the focus of the Hickory Daily Record’s latest installment of the “Senior Spotlight.”
“I would like to thank all my coaches and teammates in the past and present for making softball the sport that I love,” said Yoder, who also added the following:
How long have you been playing softball?
I have been playing softball since I was 4 years old, so about 14 years.
What is your favorite thing about playing softball?
My favorite thing about softball is competing. As a pitcher, I have lots of control over the game and I love how my competing can help determine the outcome of the game.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I used to play basketball and tennis, but now my only focus is softball.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of softball?
My biggest personal influence is my mom because she always pushes me to be the best I can be and I strive to be as successful in life as her.
What is your favorite softball memory?
My favorite softball memory is signing to play at USC Upstate and beating South Caldwell as a freshman pitcher.
Who is your favorite professional team?
The USA softball team.
Who is your favorite professional player?
(Retired softball pitcher) Jennie Finch.
Why should more people play softball?
Softball has lots of life lessons that can help you mature as an athlete as well as a person.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of softball?
Disc golf, camping and tubing.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I am going to attend the University of South Carolina Upstate to play softball and my major is going to be mathematics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.