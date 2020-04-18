Following the March suspension of spring sports in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many senior athletes remain left to wonder whether they have already played their final games at the high school level. One of those athletes is Fred T. Foard baseball player Peyton Hemphill.
An outfielder for the Tigers, Hemphill recently recounted a line he has heard numerous times throughout his baseball career. He used it to offer a piece of advice to fellow athletes.
“’Play every game like it’s your last’ is a line that every coach and dad in the world says to their athletes. I can’t even count how many times I have been told this sentence,” said Hemphill. “I never really took this line so seriously through my years, but the situation we are all facing right now has become a perfect example. … Sports have been such a huge chunk of my life and they have made me the man I have become today. My love for sports has been so high throughout my years of growing up and I never could imagine my life without them.
“One day you’ll take your last step on that court or field just like me, so I really encourage you to live in the moment before it's over,” he added. “I would like to send a thank you to all the coaches I have played for in my baseball career and all the numerous teammates I played with. You guys have made my baseball career the best it could ever be.”
Hemphill recently answered several questions as part of the Hickory Daily Record’s “Senior Spotlight” feature:
How long have you been playing baseball?
I have been playing baseball since I was 4 years old.
What is your favorite thing about playing baseball?
My favorite thing about baseball is the feeling of success in the sport. The feeling you take in when making a big play for your team like having a crazy catch in the field or crushing a ball to the outfield is just something you can't relive.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I also play basketball, golf and run cross country for Fred T Foard.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of baseball?
I honestly can't think of a way that I could give this question a different answer. My dad has been the biggest personal influence to me on and off the baseball field. I can’t thank this man enough for all the sacrifices he has made for me in the game of baseball for me to be where I am today. All the countless hours of tee work in the garage, arguing with each other while getting extra batting practice on the field, and all the fond memories of being coached by him is something I will truly never forget.
What is your favorite baseball memory?
I think my favorite baseball memory has to be the home run I hit during the first round of state playoffs last year against Lake Norman Charter. A home run sounds like a great favorite memory, but I didn’t pick this special memory because of that reason. Don't get me wrong, home runs are great, especially during a state playoff game. At this time my papaw was still battling cancer, but he still didn't disappoint in the attendance to my baseball games. Also, my aunt and uncle attended the game with their crew of daughters. With my family also being there, you can say I had a pretty big crowd.
After hitting that home run and rounding the bases with that famous slow trot, I couldn't believe how blessed I was to have my whole family being able to experience this great accomplishment in person with me. Luckily, I had someone recording this special moment and to this day I can still hear my Uncle Monte saying in the background, “That was gone baby, thatta boy!”
Who is your favorite professional team?
My favorite professional baseball team is the New York Yankees.
Who is your favorite professional player?
My favorite baseball player is hands down (New York Mets minor league outfielder) Tim Tebow. Even though he isn’t one of the big names of the sport, he has been one of my biggest role models since middle school. It was an unforgettable experience when I got to finally meet him and get a ball signed by him at L. P. Frans Stadium.
Why should more people play baseball?
I think more people should play baseball because of the great friendships and life lessons that come out of it. I can't tell you how many people this game has helped me meet all around North Carolina and all the great friendships that came out of this sport. Baseball has taught me so many life lessons that will benefit me for the rest of my life. A few examples of some life lessons I learned are the work ethic it taught me and how strong it made me become in overcoming adversity.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of baseball?
Outside of baseball, you will either find me hanging out with my friends or playing golf till the sun goes down.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I am going to attend North Carolina State University to study in the field of engineering.
