The Fred T. Foard softball team proved to be road warriors during the early part of the 2020 season, posting a 4-1 record through five games with all four wins coming away from home. At that point, the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, putting the resumption of spring sports in doubt.
Unfortunately, the season was recently canceled, meaning that many high school athletes played their final games without even knowing it at the time. One of those athletes was Fred T. Foard softball player Kalea Bolch, who is the focus of today’s “Senior Spotlight” feature.
“To any underclassmen reading this who were like me and took for granted when everyone said, ‘You never know when you will play your last game,’ take it seriously, treat practice like it’s a game and give 110% during games because you really don’t know if it will be your last,” said Bolch. “Like one of my favorite coaches always says, ‘If you love this game, it will love you back.’
Here’s a look at what else Bolch recently had to say to the Hickory Daily Record:
How long have you been playing softball?
I’ve been playing softball for about 12 years now.
What is your favorite thing about playing softball?
My favorite thing about playing softball is walking out on the field for the first time on game day and seeing the freshly chalked lines, cut grass and mentally preparing for the game that’s about to happen. Another favorite thing is the friends I have made along the way because even if we don’t always get along we are family, and I know when I step out on that field they’ve got my back and I’ve got theirs.
What other sports do you play, if any?
Volleyball, but not for school.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of softball?
My older sister because she’s the reason I started playing softball all those years ago. I grew up going to all her games and watching her play until I started to play myself. But she is my biggest influence mostly because she also didn’t get to play her senior season due to the fact that she tore her ACL and I knew that yeah this sucks, but if she could get through it so could I.
What is your favorite memory in softball?
My favorite memory is when my travel team was playing in a showcase tournament where college coaches were coaching our team and it was our last game of the day and I came up to bat and hit a home run. Then when I was coming back up to hit again … she threw me a perfect pitch and I hit a bomb over the right fielder’s head. I remember coming around third and that coach looked at me and said, “I don’t think I have ever seen a dad run so fast after a home run ball.”
Who is your favorite professional team?
The United States Specialty Sports Association Pride (of National Pro Fastpitch).
Who is your favorite professional player?
USSSA Pride first baseman Lauren Chamberlain.
Why should more people play softball?
I think more people should play softball because it is a team sport and if you stick with it, those girls can become like a family even if you don’t get along all the time.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of softball?
Outside of softball I’m in the marching band and symphonic band.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I am going to Piedmont International University (in Winston-Salem) to play softball and pursue a degree in business.
