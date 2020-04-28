Clay Patterson had a solid season for the Fred T. Foard baseball team a year ago, batting .350 with 14 hits including two doubles to go with eight RBIs and 17 runs scored. In addition, he walked 17 times and stole nine bases.
This season, the infielder played in five games before the season was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Hickory Daily Record recently interviewed him as part of its “Senior Spotlight” feature.
Here’s how Patterson responded:
How long have you been playing baseball?
I have been playing baseball since I could walk and swing the bat.
What is your favorite thing about playing baseball?
My favorite thing about baseball is the competitiveness that it brings out of the players. Each player must be ready to give everything they have for their teammates.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I also play basketball and golf.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of baseball?
Throughout my childhood my father has been my greatest inspiration. He has always taught me to love the sport and to grit my teeth and play with some heart.
What is your favorite baseball memory?
My favorite high school baseball memory was knocking in the tying run against Draughn as a sophomore and then knocking in the winning run in the next inning.
Who is your favorite professional team?
My favorite team is the St. Louis Cardinals.
Who is your favorite professional player?
My favorite player is (Boston Red Sox second baseman) Dustin Pedroia.
Why should more people play baseball?
More people should play because baseball creates lifelong relationships.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of baseball?
I like to hang out with my friends and golf.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I plan to go to college and get a bachelor’s degree in finance and minor in accounting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.