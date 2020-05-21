High school athletics have been sorely missed since spring sports were suspended and ultimately canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. One of the seniors missing out on their final prep season has been East Burke girls soccer player Mackenzie Card.
A striker/defender for the Cavaliers, Card is the focus of today’s “Senior Spotlight,” a feature the Hickory Daily Record established at the beginning of April. She recently took the time to answer several questions posed to her by the HDR:
How long have you been playing soccer?
I’ve been playing soccer since the first grade.
What is your favorite thing about playing soccer?
My favorite thing about playing soccer is the bond you make between the girls throughout the season.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I was in the marching band color guard all four years and I was also a four-year varsity swimmer.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of soccer?
My biggest influence would have to be my coach, Sam Wall. He always pushes me to be my best on and off the field and he never gives up on me. I would also say my family and friends who support me through everything I do.
What is your favorite soccer memory?
My favorite soccer memory would have to be from this year when I blocked a free kick with my shoulders and surprised everyone, hearing the other team say, “Wow, she’s tough.”
Who is your favorite professional team?
My favorite professional teams are the Cleveland Browns, the Miami Dolphins and the United States Women’s National Soccer Team.
Who is your favorite professional player?
(United States Women’s National Soccer Team members) Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz and (Browns players) Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr.
Why should more people play soccer?
People should play soccer more because even if you’re not great to start out, you can always improve and get better. Also, you’ll make friends that will last a lifetime.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of soccer?
My favorite hobbies include reading, hiking and cooking.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I plan to attend Montreat College in the fall, play on their soccer team and study cybersecurity in the hopes of working for the FBI or Homeland Security one day.
