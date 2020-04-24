At the time spring sports were suspended last month due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Bunker Hill baseball team was 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. Helping its cause was second baseman/outfielder Josh Fulbright, who was batting .312 with five hits including two doubles and two runs scored to go with four walks and a stolen base.
Fulbright was recently interviewed by the Hickory Daily Record as part of its “Senior Spotlight” feature. Here’s a look at what he had to say:
How long have you been playing baseball?
I have been playing baseball since I was 5 years old.
What is your favorite thing about playing baseball?
My favorite thing about playing baseball is the atmosphere around you while playing, including our home field, the relaxed fans until a big hit or a bad call occurs, or simply the competitiveness between each team.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I only play baseball and have always focused all my attention on this one sport.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of baseball?
Coach Cameron Beard from Bunker Hill High School. Coach Beard has always taught the significance of many great traits, such as work ethic, leadership, accountability and how to respond to adversity, whether it’s in baseball or in life.
What is your favorite baseball memory?
My favorite memory would have to be in Optimist Ball. When I was 11 years old, our team won the state championship and went to compete in the regional tournament in Florida. What made it even sweeter is that the state tournament was held right at home, at Bunker Hill.
Who is your favorite professional team?
My favorite professional team is the Atlanta Braves.
Who is your favorite professional player?
Dansby Swanson, shortstop for the Atlanta Braves.
Why should more people play baseball?
More people should play baseball because it is very fun and eases your mind during games. Baseball will also teach you leadership and many life lessons.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of baseball?
I like to fish, compete against my buddies in different video games and hang out on the lake with my friends.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
As of now, I am planning on attending a community college prior to attending a four-year university, but I am still weighing my options.
