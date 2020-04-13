When spring sports were suspended last month due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Bunker Hill softball pitcher/first baseman Payton Bryant had a .556 batting average to go with a team-leading seven RBIs for the 4-1 Bears. She was 3-1 in four appearances in the pitcher’s circle, posting a 2.67 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 21 innings.
Bryant recently answered some questions for the Hickory Daily Record’s “Senior Spotlight” feature. Here’s what she had to say:
How long have you been playing softball?
I’ve been playing softball since I was 6, so 12 years.
What is your favorite thing about playing softball?
My favorite thing about softball is being a part of a team and the friendships I’ve made along the way.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I also play volleyball.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of softball?
My dad has been my biggest influence. He has coached me ever since I started and has spent countless hours catching me and taking me to practices and games.
What is your favorite softball memory?
Winning the conference championship against Fred T. Foard my sophomore year and later making it to regionals in the playoffs.
Who is your favorite professional sports team?
The Washington Nationals, and yes, I was a fan before they won the World Series.
Who is your favorite professional player?
(Nationals pitcher) Max Scherzer.
Why should more people play softball?
More people should play softball because you learn leadership skills, you get amazing friendships and it will push you to do things you didn’t even think you could do.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of softball?
My favorite hobbies outside of softball are spending time with friends and family and watching YouTube or Netflix.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
After high school I will be attending Lenoir-Rhyne to play softball and hopefully get my nursing degree.
