The Hickory Daily Record recently introduced a new feature called the “Senior Spotlight,” which is meant to showcase spring athletes from the area whose senior seniors are currently suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. If you are one of those athletes or you know of one, please send an email to jmckinney@hickoryrecord.com or sports@hickoryrecord.com with their name, school and sport along with a phone number and/or email address we can use to get in touch with them.
For the second time in three days, the HDR is highlighting one of Catawba County’s top senior baseball players. Bunker Hill’s Chance Carden, who has played several positions for the Bears during his time on the squad and is currently listed as an outfielder/shortstop/pitcher, is the subject of today’s “Senior Spotlight.”
Carden recently answered several questions about his experiences in the game of baseball. Here’s a glance at his responses:
How long have you been playing baseball?
I’ve been playing baseball for 15 years.
What is your favorite thing about playing baseball?
Hearing the baseball pop the mitt and hearing the baseball come off the bat are thrilling sounds.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I played football (Carden was a wide receiver/cornerback for Bunker Hill’s football team).
Who has been your biggest personal influence in the game of baseball?
My oldest brother Justin Aiken (a 2013 Bunker Hill graduate who played baseball and basketball for the Bears).
What is your favorite baseball memory?
Winning the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference regular-season and tournament championships my sophomore year.
Who is your favorite professional team?
The Atlanta Braves.
Who is your favorite professional player?
(Atlanta Braves outfielder) Ronald Acuña Jr.
Why should more people play baseball?
There is no sport that values history as much as baseball. Every season records are set and crushed. There is always history in the making and you always get to be part of that history.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of baseball?
Carp fishing.
What are your future plans?
I am looking to play college baseball or enlist in the Marines.
