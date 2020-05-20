Prior to the suspension and eventual cancellation of the 2020 high school spring sports season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Bunker Hill baseball team had posted an overall record of 4-2 and a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference mark of 2-0.
The focus of today’s “Senior Spotlight” for the Hickory Daily Record is the Bears’ Seth Moore, who recently said “Baseball has been a huge influence on my life and has helped me mature in a positive, respectful individual.”
Here’s a look at the rest of his responses during an interview conducted by the HDR:
How long have you been playing baseball?
I started with T-ball when I was 5 years old.
What is your favorite thing about playing baseball?
The friendships I have made over the years and the great coaches I have had the opportunity to play for. When I am out on the field playing baseball it is a great feeling.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I played basketball until my senior year and played football up until high school.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of baseball?
My dad, who is always willing to go throw and hit with me anytime. He has helped so much and is my biggest fan.
What is your favorite baseball memory?
Pitching a full game against Fred T. Foard and getting a 15-2 win my junior year.
Who is your favorite professional team?
My favorite MLB team is the Atlanta Braves
Who is your favorite professional player?
My favorite all-time professional player is (retired pitcher) Randy Johnson.
Why should more people play baseball?
More people should play the game to experience the brotherhood and the bonds formed with the teammates you grew up with, whether it be with your own team or any other players you encounter along the journey.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of baseball?
My favorite thing to do outside of baseball is fishing with my friends.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I plan to attend UNC Chapel Hill to major in biochemistry and eventually apply to pharmacy school and pursue a career in pharmacy. I also hope to play club baseball while at UNC.
