Bunker Hill jumped out to a 4-1 start to open the 2020 high school softball season before the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension and eventual cancellation of spring sports for this year. The Bears were also 2-0 in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play thanks to a roster that included seven seniors.
Danielle Brooks was one of those seniors, serving as both a first baseman and a pitcher for the Bears. Today, she becomes the latest athlete to be recognized as part of the Hickory Daily Record‘s “Senior Spotlight” feature:
How long have you been playing softball?
I have been playing softball since I was 4 years old.
What is your favorite thing about playing softball?
My favorite thing about playing softball is the people I meet along the way that have helped me become a better player and person.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I played basketball my freshman and sophomore years and I played tennis my junior year.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of softball?
My dad is my biggest personal influence in the game of softball because he has always pushed me to be the best player I can. He is also the hardest on me and wants only the best for me.
What is your favorite softball memory?
My favorite memory of playing softball at Bunker Hill is when we beat East Lincoln last year in the first round of the playoffs. My team and I beat them 2-1 in 13 innings. In that game I came in to pitch in the fifth inning and pitched the rest of the game and also got the game-winning hit in the top of the 13th inning. With the help and support of my team, we moved on in the playoffs.
Who is your favorite professional team?
My favorite professional team is the Chicago Bandits (of the National Pro Fastpitch softball league).
Who is your favorite professional player?
My favorite player is (Team USA softball pitcher) Rachel Garcia.
Why should more people play softball?
I think more people should play softball because it is a sport that takes constant work and teaches you life lessons.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of softball?
My favorite hobbies are hanging out with friends and being active in my church.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I plan on attending Piedmont International University to play softball and I plan on majoring in education to either become a PE teacher or a special education teacher. I would like to coach as well.
