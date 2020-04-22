Carson Sigmon

Bunker Hill's Carson Sigmon swings at a pitch in this file photo. The catcher/first baseman is the subject of today's "Senior Spotlight."

 David Scearce/Record File Photo

The Bunker Hill baseball team was off to a solid start to the 2020 season, posting a 4-2 overall record and a 2-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference mark over the first couple of weeks. Carson Sigmon was one of the Bears’ leading performers, amassing a .381 batting average, eight hits and five RBIs before play was suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The catcher/first baseman recently answered a number of questions posed to him by the Hickory Daily Record for our “Senior Spotlight” feature. Here’s a glance at his responses:

How long have you been playing baseball?

I have been playing baseball since the age of 5, beginning with tee-ball at Bunker Hill Optimist.

What is your favorite thing about playing baseball?

My favorite thing is the excitement of the game and the competition.

What other sports do you play, if any?

Football and basketball, beginning all three sports at the age of 5.

Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of baseball?

Parents, Athletes Lab including Owner/CEO Grant Rembert and each coach I have played for in the past.

What is your favorite baseball memory?

Hitting a home run and playing at Cooperstown and each of my teammates.

Who is your favorite professional team?

The Atlanta Braves.

Who is your favorite professional player?

(Retired Braves third baseman) Chipper Jones.

Why should more people play baseball?

More people should play baseball because you develop lifelong friends and it teaches discipline and accomplishment.

What are your favorite hobbies outside of baseball?

Hunting, fishing and hanging out with friends.

What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?

Attend CVCC and obtain a welding certificate and degree.

