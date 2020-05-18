Many athletes have been missing out on spring sports during the suspension and eventual cancellation of the season that would have been nearing its conclusion as we speak. It has been a particularly difficult time for seniors, who only got to play a handful of games at most.
Bandys baseball player Brycen Turcotte is one of those seniors, and the outfielder/pitcher recently took the time to fill out a questionnaire provided to him by the Hickory Daily Record as part of its “Senior Spotlight” feature. Here’s a glance at his answers:
How long have you been playing baseball?
I have played baseball pretty much ever since I could walk. I have played baseball since I was 4.
What is your favorite thing about playing baseball?
One of my favorite things is when I’m on the mound I never know where the ball will be hit if the batter can touch it.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I played football and basketball when I was younger, but stopped when I got to middle school to make sure I could get better and better at the game of baseball.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of baseball?
My biggest influence would be my father and my most recent summer coach. My dad has always pushed me every day to do something with baseball. My recent summer coach has helped me through the recruitment process and has helped me with pitching.
What is your favorite baseball memory?
My favorite baseball memory has to be all of the high school baseball seasons. The bonds that I built with the teammates and class of 2020 were the best, but the best thing about high school baseball has to be the pregame conversations and fun in the locker room.
Who is your favorite professional team?
My favorite MLB team is the Boston Red Sox.
Who is your favorite professional player?
My favorite MLB player is (Red Sox pitcher) Chris Sale because it’s hard to get bored when watching a game with a lefty on the mound throwing 98-plus miles per hour.
Why should more people play baseball?
More people should play because baseball is not like any other sport. You can’t just pick up a ball or bat and expect to be good at it. You have to practice to get better. Baseball is a thinking game and there aren’t really any plays to learn because you never know where the ball will be hit when put into play.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of baseball?
I love the outdoors. I like to golf, camp, hike, go to the beach and much more.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
I will be attending Division I East Tennessee State University to continue my baseball career and study sports medicine.
