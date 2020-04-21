There’s only one senior on the Bandys softball roster, that being middle infielder Bailey Burton. The Trojans’ leader in batting average (.471) and hits (8) while also being tied for first on the team in RBIs (4), she had her final season in Catawba interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was so looking forward to my senior season at Bandys, so the situation we’re in has been tough,” said Burton. “Only getting to play a few games of the season I looked forward to the most wasn’t fun and there’s nothing I miss more than being on the field every day with my team.”
Here’s the rest of the information Burton provided to the Hickory Daily Record as part of our “Senior Spotlight” feature:
How long have you been playing softball?
I started playing softball when I was in first grade, so I was about 7 years old. After my first practice, I fell in love. I continued to play every year at Balls Creek Optimist, then I played at Mill Creek and now I’m ending it with my fourth year on Varsity at Bandys. In between my years at Mill Creek and Bandys, I played for a few travel teams and I’ve also spent my last two summers playing on the Post 48 legion team.
What is your favorite thing about playing softball?
There’s nothing like the lifelong friendships that softball brings. I still get to play with the same girls that I built friendships with from my first few years in Optimist, you can’t beat that. Another thing I love about softball is competition, playing against your school’s rival for your hometown crowd is the best feeling. I love working hard to achieve goals, but also having an insane amount of fun with your teammates at the same time.
What other sports do you play, if any?
I don’t play any other sports.
Who has been your biggest personal influence (coach, family member, etc.) in the game of softball?
My biggest influence is my high school coach, Todd Smith. From the very first day of practice as a freshman up until now, I have learned so much from him. He has taught me the value of hard work and how putting in the extra work will pay off. I can think of several times he has been more than willing to give me extra reps after practice so I could better my abilities. Coach Smith has always encouraged me to put my team before myself, which is a skill I can take everywhere in life. I’m forever grateful for the influence he has had on my life.
What is your favorite softball memory?
There are so many memories this game has brought me, but some of the best ones come from seeing my teammates at home plate after hitting a home run. It’s so fun rounding third and heading home to your girls cheering for you with big smiles on their faces.
Who is your favorite professional player?
My favorite professional player is (current United States Specialty Sports Association Pride and former University of Florida first baseman) Amanda Lorenz. She plays with so much energy and love for the game and she has a huge influence on many young athletes. Not only is she a great player, but she’s also a great person.
Why should more people play softball?
I wish every girl could have the chance to play softball. Softball helps you build your confidence and know how to work hard to achieve goals. You also can’t beat the friendships and the memories it brings you.
What are your favorite hobbies outside of softball?
Outside of softball, I like to hang out with my friends, whether that’s shopping or being on the lake. I also enjoy traveling and going to new places.
What are your future plans (college, work, etc.)?
In the fall I’ll be going to East Carolina University to get my Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
